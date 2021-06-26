Jaipur, June 26: In a bizarre incident, an Indore-based man in Rajasthan's Kota posed as the brother of his wife to dupe a groom of about Rs 2 lakh. Reports inform that the couple made a plan to extract money from a man, who was looking for a bride for marriage. The woman pretended to be a potential bride, married the groom, and fled days after with cash and other valuables from his house. According to a report by TOI, the incident came to light after the newly married youth, Ravi, filed a complaint with the police stating that his wife Komal had fled with money and jewellery just three days after their marriage.

Based on the complaint of the victim, a complaint was registered at the Kunadi police station in Rajasthan following which the cops launched an investigation into the matter. The police first picked up a 'matrimonial agent' named Dev Raj Suman who had found the bride for Ravi. The cops continued their hunt based on leads for two other accused-Komal and her brother. Rajasthan Shocker: 25-Year-Old Nurse Raped by Male Colleague in Jaipur Hospital.

Investigation officer, Mohan Lal was quoted in the report saying that Komal was arrested along with another accused identified as Sonu Karpare, who was her husband. Sonu acted as Komal’s brother in the presence of Ravi at the time when Ravi had come to arrange the marriage with Komal.

The report informs that during the investigation, Police found out that Ravi’s wedding was an elaborate scam plotted by agent Suman. It was revealed that Sonu and Komal, a couple from Indore, agreed to play the part to cheat Ravi. The trio duped the groom on the pretext of marriage and took about Rs 1.80 lakh. Ravi told cops that Sonu always actedlikeKomal’sbrother.

The report adds that the court marriage was held and Ravi and Komal were married. Three days after the wedding, Ravi returned home and found his wife missing. The woman's phone was switched off and a cupboard and drawers were ransacked.

