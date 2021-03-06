Hanumangarh, March 6: A woman, who was set ablaze by her alleged rapist, has died in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district. After the incident, she was being treated at a hospital in Bikaner. However, she succumbed to burn injuries. Police arrested one Pradeep Bishnoi against whom the deceased had lodged a complaint alleging rape two years ago. He was out on bail. Rajasthan: Rape Victim, Family Get Security After Priyanka Gandhi Dials CM Ashok Gehlot.

"The accused was undergoing trial after the woman had filed a complaint. Her family members expressed their doubts against him. We are investigating," Preeti Jain, Superintendent of Police in Hanumangarh, told news agency ANI. Alleging sexual assault, the woman had lodged a complaint against Pradeep Bishnoi two years ago. Subsequently, he was arrested. Rajasthan Horror: Man Rapes Minor Sister-in-Law, Elopes With Her After She Becomes Pregnant.

According to the woman's family, on March 4, Bishnoi entered their house by jumping a wall and set her on fire. He then fled the scene on a motorcycle. In a CCTV footage, accessed by cops, Bishnoi was seen running after setting the woman on fire and then fleeing on a bike. Later, cops nabbed him and he was being interrogated.

Cops are also investigating the woman's complaint. "The case is being closely investigated from every angle," IGP Kumar said. The victim is being treated at a hospital in Bikaner. She was living with her maternal grandmother after she separated from her husband. She would run a beauty parlor.

