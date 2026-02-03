Mumbai, February 3: The Churchgate Railway Police have arrested a 26-year-old man for the alleged sexual assault of a 10-year-old boy in a parked train at the Lower Parel railway yard. The incident, which took place on the morning of January 31, led to the booking of the suspect under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), the accused—an unemployed man originally from Madhya Pradesh who lives on Mumbai’s footpaths—reportedly lured the child at Churchgate station. He allegedly promised the boy ₹10,000 in exchange for watching a bag that he claimed was stuck on a local train. Mumbai Shocker: Couple Record and Upload Obscene Videos of Woman on Pornographic Websites, Arrested; Search Underway for 6 Others.

The victim, a Class 3 student whose family resides on a railway platform, accompanied the man on a local train from Churchgate to Lower Parel. Upon reaching the destination, the suspect allegedly led the child into the restricted railway yard and inside a stationary train, where the assault occurred. The suspect fled the scene immediately after the incident.

The matter came to light when personnel from the Mumbai Central Railway Police found the boy crying in the vicinity. After comforting the child, officers were able to trace his mother and initiate a formal investigation. The case was subsequently transferred to the Churchgate Railway Police for further action. Mumbai Shocker: NM College Professor Stabbed to Death at Malad Railway Station After Minor Local Train Dispute; Accused Arrested (Watch Videos).

Investigators utilized a combination of CCTV footage from the railway stations and local intelligence to identify and track down the suspect. Police confirmed that the accused is a habitual offender with a prior criminal record involving multiple cases of theft registered across various police stations in the city. The accused remains in police custody as officials continue their investigation. The victim has been reunited with his family, and authorities are providing the necessary support as the legal proceedings move forward.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Free Press Journal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2026 04:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).