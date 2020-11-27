Rajkot, November 27: Five people died after a fire broke out at Shivanand COVID Hospital in Rajkot on Thursday night. CM Vijay Rupani ordered a probe into the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The fire initially broke out in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Shivanand Hospital in Rajkot.

According to an India Today report, there were 11 patients inside the ICU at the time of the incident. There have been no details on the source of the fire. Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At COVID-19 Designated Cygnus Hospital, Situation Under Control.

5 Dead After Fire Breaks Out at Shivanand COVID Hospital:

Correction| Gujarat: Five people died after a fire broke out at Shivanand COVID Hospital in Rajkot, last night. CM Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe into the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020

Initial inputs suggested that several patients suffered severe injuries during the fire at Rajkot's Shivanand Hospital on Friday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2020 07:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).