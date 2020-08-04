New Delhi/Haridwar, August 4: Patanjali Yogapeeth founder and Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Tuesday left for Ram Temple foundation stone laying ceremony in Ayodhya from Haridwar. Before leaving for Ayodhya, Baba Ramdev gave credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the Ram Temple construction.

Ahead of leaving for Ayodhya, Baba Ramdev called himself 'lucky' to see the Ram Temple's stone laying ceremony. While giving credit to PM Narendra Modi, HM Amit Shah and several others, Baba Ramdev thanked them for fulfilling the dreams of millions of Hindus in India and abroad. Apart from this, Ramdev even stated that the decision on the birthplace of Lord Krishna in Mathura and issue of Lord Viswanath Temple in Varanasi shall also be solved soon. Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Guest List: From Mohan Bhagwat to Iqbal Ansari, Here's The List of Invitees For The Event in Ayodhya.

Here's what Baba Ramdev said:

Along with Baba Ramdev, Rishikesh's Parmarth Ashram's Swami Chindanand and others left for Ayodhya. The foundation stone laying ceremony or 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony of Ram Temple will take place in Ayodhya on August 5.

