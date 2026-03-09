Mumbai, March 10: As the holy month of Ramadan (Ramzan) enters its final stages across India, observers are preparing for the 20th fast or Roza of the season on Tuesday, March 10. The daily routine of a fasting Muslim revolves around two key milestones: Sehri, the pre-dawn meal consumed before the first light of day, and Iftar, the sunset meal that signifies the end of the day's fast.

Because these timings are governed by the rising and setting of the sun, they vary significantly across India's vast geography. Scroll down to know Sehri and Iftar time today, March 10, for Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Patna, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Noida, Ghaziabad, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram. Ramzan Calendar 2026: Full 30-Day Sehri and Iftar Timetable for Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow and More.

Accurate Timings for 20th Roza in Major Cities

Based on data from UrduPoint and local lunar calendars, the following are the confirmed timings for major Indian cities for March 10.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Today, March 10, 2026 (20th Roza)

City Sehri Time (End) Iftar Time (Start) Mumbai 05:38 AM 06:47 PM Delhi 05:19 AM 06:26 PM Kolkata 04:36 AM 05:44 PM Chennai 05:09 AM 06:19 PM Hyderabad 05:25 AM 06:33 PM Bengaluru 05:20 AM 06:29 PM Lucknow 05:04 AM 06:12 PM Ahmedabad 05:39 AM 06:47 PM Jaipur 05:25 AM 06:33 PM Patna 04:48 AM 05:56 PM Srinagar 05:25 AM 06:34 PM Bhopal 05:20 AM 06:27 PM Ranchi 04:48 AM 05:56 PM Thiruvananthapuram 05:22 AM 06:33 PM

Importance of Precise Schedules

For the millions observing Ramadan, punctuality is a cornerstone of the spiritual experience. The fast begins at the exact moment of dawn and continues throughout the day, during which individuals refrain from food and drink. Adhering to the specific minutes provided by regional moon-sighting committees and platforms like UrduPoint ensures that the fast is valid according to Islamic jurisprudence. Ramadan 2026 Guide: Full List of What Breaks Your Fast and What Doesn't.

Regional Variations of Sehri and Iftar Timings

Geographical location creates a notable difference in fasting durations. For instance, observers in Kolkata will conclude their fast nearly an hour earlier than those in Mumbai due to the eastern city's earlier sunset. Similarly, the pre-dawn meal in the north, such as in Srinagar, follows a different schedule compared to the southern tip in Thiruvananthapuram. Observers are advised to consult their local mosques or community centres for any minor local variations of a minute or two, which can occur based on specific neighbourhood coordinates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2026 06:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).