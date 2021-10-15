Patna, October 15: The rivalry for principal's post led to a violent fight between a teacher and another teacher's husband in Bihar. The incident involving two teachers - Shivshankar Giri and Rinki Kumari - of a primary school took place in Adapur in East Champaran district of Bihar. Both are in the race for the principal's post. A video of Shivshankar Giri and Rinki Kumari's husband fighting has gone viral on social media. RTI Activist Shot Dead in Bihar.

Shivshankar and Rinki have been involved in rivalry with each other over who should get the principal's post for around three months. A heated argument had once taken place between them over who holds professional seniority and is more qualified for the principal’s position. The district education department asked them to submit their documents. When they reached the district department's office, they got involved in another argument. Bihar: Priest Shot Dead in Darbhanga's Temple, Another Injured.

They had a verbal spat over who would furnish the documents first and hurled abuses at each other. According to a report by NDTV, soon the argument turned into a full-blown physical fight. Rinki's husband also got involved. In the video, he is seen holding Shivshankar in a guillotine choke and pushing him on the ground. He then hits Shivshankar multiple times with his fist.

In the dispute over who will sit on the principal's chair, two teachers are fighting in Adapur of #Champaran district in Bihar. pic.twitter.com/JkJd3avhdQ — Anirban Bhattacharya (@aanirbanbh) October 14, 2021

The video also shows Shivshankar raining punches on Rinki's husband. Officials at the district education department's office are seen in the video making efforts to bring an end to the fight. It remained unclear if any of them lodged a complaint.

