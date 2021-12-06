Rohtak, December 6: A shocking incident has come to the light from Rohtak where a bride, who was going home with her husband was shot by her stalker on Wednesday. As per the report, the victim, Tanishka Sharma, age 20, was fatally shot and is in critical condition. The incident took place at the Bhali Anandpur village on Wednesday night.

As per the report published in TOI, the police has successfully arrested the accused, identified as Sahil on Sunday. Earlier, police had arrested two minors in the case for providing the information about the movement of the newlyweds to Sahil and even provided him with their motorcycle to flee. Maharashtra: Mumbai Woman Killed by Stalker in Chembur, Accused Held.

Reportedly, Sahil is a neighbour of Tanishka and had been harassing her for the last few months. The bridegroom, Mohan had filed a complaint against the accused. In his complaint, he had said that the accused came in a car and blocked their way, he later opened fire at Tanishka and escaped with his two accomplices. A case under various sections of arms acts and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been against the accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2021 05:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).