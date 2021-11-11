A shocking incident has the light, where a 21-Year-Old woman was killed by a stalker in Mumbai. The incident took place on November 10. The Accused had stopped her auto-rickshaw and assaulted her. The Mumbai police have arrested the accused and have registered a case.

Mumbai | A 21-year old woman was killed by a stalker in RCF police station limits on 10th Nov. The man had stopped her auto-rickshaw and assaulted her. Case registered under section 302 IPC and other relevant sections, accused arrested: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2021

