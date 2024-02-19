Mumbai, February 19: In what can be seen as good news for the residents of Bhayandar and Vasai, RoRo services are likely to start soon in these two areas from February 20. The trial run of the RoRo services between Bhayandar and Vasai will begin on Tuesday, February 20. Post this, regular services will commence on Wednesday, February 20. Notably, this will be the second RoRo service in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Timings of RoRo Service

The first RoRo service in the MMR region was started in the Raigad district between Ferry Wharf and Mandwa. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the first RoRo or ferry service between Bhayandar and Vasai will start from Vasai at 6.45 am, with the last one at 6.45 pm. There will be a total of eight services in a day. It must be united that RoRo services will be closed from 12.45 to 2.15 pm for lunch. Mumbai to Alibaug in Just One Hour! Now Take Your Cars via Sea As Ro-Ro Service Likely to Start by May 2019.

Speaking about the RoRo services between Bhayandar and Vasai, Manik Gursal, CEO of Maharashtra Maritime Board, said that they will start the services on a trial basis and see if there are any gaps. "The regular services will start later," he added. The RoRo service vessel has been given to Suvaranadurg Shipping and Marine Services Private Limited to operate by the MMB for a period of three months.

Charges of RoRo Service

The vessel can carry a total of 33 cars and 100 passengers. As per the report, bikes will charged Rs 60, auto-rickshaws Rs 100, and cars will be charged Rs 180. On the other hand, adult passengers will be charged Rs 30, while children will be charged Rs 15 per journey. Ro-Ro Ferry Service From Mumbai to Mandwa: Vessel Arrives at Gateway of India From Greece.

An officer from MMB said the vessel can cross in 10 minutes during high tides and will help save people from traffic jams and reduce pollution, too.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2024 08:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).