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News INDIA Maharashtra Clears Metro Line 5A, Expands Mumbai Metro Line 5 to Thane-Kalyan-Ulhasnagar Corridor The Maharashtra state government has approved a significant expansion and redesign of Metro Line 5, aimed at easing the arduous commute between Thane and the eastern industrial hubs of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The project, now expanded to include Line 5A, will stretch 34.2 km and link Kapurbawdi in Thane to Ulhasnagar via Bhiwandi and Kalyan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 11:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).