Maharashtra Clears Metro Line 5A, Expands Mumbai Metro Line 5 to Thane-Kalyan-Ulhasnagar Corridor
The Maharashtra state government has approved a significant expansion and redesign of Metro Line 5, aimed at easing the arduous commute between Thane and the eastern industrial hubs of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The project, now expanded to include Line 5A, will stretch 34.2 km and link Kapurbawdi in Thane to Ulhasnagar via Bhiwandi and Kalyan.
Mumbai, April 26: The Maharashtra state government has approved a significant expansion and redesign of Metro Line 5, aimed at easing the arduous commute between Thane and the eastern industrial hubs of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The project, now expanded to include Line 5A, will stretch 34.2 km and link Kapurbawdi in Thane to Ulhasnagar via Bhiwandi and Kalyan. The revised INR 18,130-crore plan was cleared during a recent infrastructure committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Engineering Solutions for Urban Constraints
The project’s redesign addresses long-standing logistical hurdles in the densely populated Bhiwandi-Kalyan belt. Originally envisioned as a fully elevated corridor, a critical segment between Dhamankar Naka and Temghar will now be constructed underground. This shift avoids the demolition of the Bhiwandi Bypass Flyover, a move planners say will prevent catastrophic traffic congestion during construction. Mumbai Metro Expansion: Line 9 and 2B Open, Boosting Dahisar-Kashigaon and Chembur-Mandale Connectivity; Know Full Station List
Additionally, a double-decker structure will be introduced between Ranjnoli Junction and Durgadi. This design allows the metro line to run directly above a new flyover, optimizing limited road space in one of the region's busiest commercial corridors.
Expanded Scope and Connectivity
What began as a 24.9-km link has evolved into a comprehensive 34.2-km network with 19 stations. The newly added "Line 5A" extension splits from Durgadi toward Kalyan Junction and Ulhasnagar. This extension is strategically significant as it provides a direct interchange with the Central Railway at Kalyan and sets the foundation for future connectivity toward Ambernath and Badlapur. Mumbai Metro Line 9 Phase 1: Kashigaon to Dahisar Stretch Likely To Open on April 3
The corridor is designed to integrate with the broader metro network, including intersections with Metro Line 4 (Thane-Wadala) and the upcoming Metro Line 12 (Kalyan-Taloja), facilitating seamless travel across the eastern suburbs.
Project Timeline and Phases
The project is being executed in three distinct phases:
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Phase 1 (Thane to Bhiwandi): This 11.9-km elevated stretch is roughly 96% complete. Officials expect this segment, which includes stations such as Balkum and Anjur Phata, to open to the public by the end of 2026.
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Phase 2 (Bhiwandi to Kalyan): This redesigned 10.48-km section, including the underground portion, is estimated to take five years to complete once work commences.
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Phase 3 (Line 5A): The new 11.83-km extension to Ulhasnagar is currently in the pre-construction stage, with a projected timeline of three and a half years.
Regional Impact
For residents of Bhiwandi and Kalyan, areas that have historically lacked high-capacity rapid transit, the metro offers a predictable alternative to the region's notoriously overcrowded suburban trains and congested highways.
While infrastructure analysts have praised the expansion for reaching underserved "distant nodes," some experts have cautioned that the success of the line will depend on "last-mile" connectivity. Concerns have been raised regarding the walking distances required for transfers at major hubs like Kalyan Junction, suggesting that further integration may be necessary to ensure a truly seamless commuter experience.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 11:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).