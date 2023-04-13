Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (April 13) distributed 71000 appointment letters under Rashtriya Rozgar Mela 2023. He virtually connected with the recruiters and job seekers. Job Alert: PM Narendra Modi to Distribute 71,000 Appointment Letters To New Recruits During Rozgar Mela Today.

PM Modi Distributes Appointment Letters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually distributes appointment letters to 71,000 new recruits. pic.twitter.com/8fO1yrvyhj — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2023

Watch PM Modi Distributing Appointment Letters

Addressing the Rashtriya Rozgar Mela. Congratulations to the newly inducted appointees. https://t.co/t5vjjZfkBn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)