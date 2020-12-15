New Delhi, December 15: The COVID-19 tally in India crossed the 99 lakh mark on Tuesday with 22,065 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. With the latest spike, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country now stands at 99,06,165. Of the total cases, 3,39,820 are active coronavirus cases while as many as 94,22,636 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from different hospitals across the country. The Health Ministry informed that as many as 34,477 new discharges were reported in the last 24 hours. India's COVID-19 Vaccine Status Tracker: A Look at SII, Bharat Biotech, Other Leading Candidates and Expected Dates of Launch.

With 354 new fatalities on Monday, the death toll due to coronavirus in India mounted to 1,43,709, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 94.98 percent while the fatality rate is 1.45 percent. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday informed that so far, a total of 15,55,60,655 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the country. Of these, 8,55,157 samples were tested on Sunday alone. Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine: Donald Trump, Mike Pence & Top US Officials to be Offered Early Access to Newly Approved Vaccine.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with COVID-19 tally rises to 18,83,365 with 2,949 fresh cases on Monday. The 60 new deaths pushed the death toll in the state to 48,269:, the state Health department said. Over 70 per cent of the daily new cases were reported by 10 states and UT -- Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana.

Globally, the number of coronavirus cases topped 72.8 million on Tuesday, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.62 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University. A latest update informed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 72,818,538 and 1,620,294, respectively.

