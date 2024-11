New Delhi, November 19: Russian President Vladimir Putin may visit India next year, diplomatic sources said on Tuesday.

The two sides are looking at the possibility of the visit but nothing has been finalised, they said. Russian President Vladimir Putin Heaps Praises on PM Narendra Modi, Says ‘High Time India Is Included Among Great Powers of the World’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited the Russian President to visit India when the two leaders held talks in Moscow in July.