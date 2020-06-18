Coronavirus in India: Live Map

S Jaishankar Congratulates Team MEA For 'Good Work' After India Elected Unopposed as Non Permanent Member of UNSC

News Team Latestly| Jun 18, 2020 08:10 AM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, June 18: India on Wednesday was elected unopposed as a non-permanent member of the 15 member United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2021-22 term. Taking to Twitter, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, congratulated Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York and Team MEA for the good work.

India won with a comfortable victory of 184 votes in the 193-member General Assembly. Along with India, Ireland, Mexico and Norway also won the Security Council elections held Wednesday.

Last week, Jaishankar had outlined India’s priorities for its candidature to the Council and stated that the focus will be on “New Orientation for a Reformed Multilateral System.’’ He further highlighted that India’s approach will also be guided by the “five Ss” set out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi - Samman (respect), samvad (dialogue), sahyog (cooperation) and Shanti (peace) in order to create conditions for universal samriddhi (prosperity). UNSC Elections 2020: India Elected Unopposed as Non-Permanent Member of United Nations Security Council For 2021-22.

Here's what Dr S Jaishankar Tweeted:

In the following years, India has been elected as a non-permanent member of the Council. In 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985, 1991-1992 and most recently in 2011-2012.

The UN General Assembly on Wednesday conducted elections for President of the 75th session of the Assembly, five non-permanent members of the Security Council and members of the Economic and Social Council under special voting arrangements put in place here due to COVID-19 related restrictions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

