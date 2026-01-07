Jaipur, January 7: Jaipur, the Pink City, continues to grapple with a persistent winter chill as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) maintains a "Cold Day" warning for the region. Residents woke up to a blanket of moderate to dense fog on Wednesday morning, January 7, which significantly impacted visibility and slowed early-hour commutes across the capital.

The minimum temperature in Jaipur was recorded at 6.8°C, nearly 1.2°C below the seasonal average. This dip, combined with high humidity levels and a biting northern wind, has prompted authorities to advise caution for commuters and the elderly. While the sun made a brief appearance in the afternoon, maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 19°C, keeping the overall atmosphere brisk. Bengaluru Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Foggy Mornings and Weekend Rain, Check Details.

Jaipur Weather Today, January 7

Jaipur Weather Forecast

Date Min Temp Max Temp Weather Condition Jan 07 6°C 22°C Shallow Fog; Cold Day warning Jan 08 7°C 23°C Dense Fog/Mist in the morning Jan 09 8°C 22°C Shallow Fog; Partly Cloudy Jan 10 8°C 22°C Mainly Clear sky Jan 11 9°C 22°C Clear sky; Cool winds Jan 12 9°C 21°C Clear and Sunny Jan 13 8°C 22°C Clear; Gradual rise in day temp

Jaipur Weather: Cold Wave and Fog Alerts

According to the latest bulletin from the IMD’s Meteorological Centre in Jaipur, "Cold Day" conditions, characterised by low day temperatures and persistent cloud or fog cover, are likely to persist for at least the next 48 hours. A yellow alert remains in place for East Rajasthan, including Jaipur, as dense fog is anticipated to return during the late night and early morning hours.

Meteorologists attribute this current spell to a subtropical westerly jet stream and a lack of significant Western Disturbances that usually bring moisture. This has resulted in dry, cold air settling over the plains of North India, keeping Rajasthan firmly in the grip of peak winter conditions. Weather Forecast Today, January 7: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

The intense cold has already led to adjustments in local schedules. Several schools in the district have extended winter vacations or shifted to later start times to protect students from the early morning frost. At the Jaipur airport and railway station, visibility fluctuated between 50 and 200 meters early Wednesday, leading to minor delays in scheduled arrivals.

Public health officials have advised residents to limit outdoor activities during peak fog hours. The city municipal corporation has also increased the capacity of temporary night shelters (Rain Baseras) to accommodate the homeless population during this cold snap.

