Gwalior, January 26: In a significant case of cyber fraud, the wife of a local businessman in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, was allegedly cheated of nearly ₹60 lakh after being lured into a fraudulent online gaming platform. The incident, which unfolded over two months, highlights the increasing sophistication of digital scams targeting individuals under the guise of high-return investments. The victim, identified as Akanksha Gupta, wife of utensil trader Piyush Gupta, reportedly received a link on her mobile phone for a platform called “Invite Game Club.” According to police reports, the registration portal appeared authentic and was backed by a substantial following on the messaging app Telegram. This perceived credibility led Gupta to believe the platform was a legitimate opportunity for financial gain.

The fraud began on November 3, 2025, when Gupta initially intended to invest ₹10,000. However, a transaction error resulted in her transferring ₹1 lakh instead. To her surprise, she soon received a return of ₹1.20 lakh. This initial payout acted as a "confidence builder," a common tactic used by cybercriminals to encourage victims to invest larger sums. Encouraged by the quick profit, Gupta continued to funnel more money into the platform over several weeks. What started as a ₹15 lakh loss eventually spiraled to nearly ₹60 lakh by January 8, 2026, as she attempted to recover her previous losses through reinvestment. Bride Kidnapped in Broad Daylight? Viral Gwalior Abduction Video Turns Out To be ‘Looteri Dulhan’ Scam.

The situation came to a head when Gupta’s husband also joined the platform in a desperate attempt to retrieve the lost funds. When the platform ceased all payouts and the operators stopped responding to inquiries, the couple realized they had been defrauded. The victims approached the Kotwali police station to report the crime. Mohini Verma, the station in-charge at Kotwali, confirmed that a case of cyber fraud has been registered. "The fraud was committed under the pretext of earning money through mobile gaming," Verma stated, noting that an investigation is currently underway to track the digital footprint of the perpetrators. Delhi Police's Inter-State Cell Busts Fake Online Trading Scam; Four Arrested.

Authorities have noted that despite frequent public awareness campaigns and warnings regarding unsolicited links, even cautious individuals are being caught in well-designed traps. The Gwalior police have urged citizens to exercise extreme caution before transferring money to unknown platforms or clicking on suspicious links promising high returns through gaming or "easy" tasks.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Lokmat Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2026 03:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).