Bhopal, January 26: A village in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh has triggered widespread outrage after imposing a social boycott on the families of four girls who eloped and married outside their caste over the past six months. The controversial decision was taken during a heated village meeting in Pancheva village, which locals say functioned like a Khap panchayat. During the gathering, villagers accused the girls of publicly disowning their parents at police stations and before judicial authorities, a move that allegedly angered the community.

Following the meeting, a diktat was issued announcing a complete social boycott of the girls’ families. The decree bars villagers from supplying essential items such as milk and vegetables, prohibits inviting the affected families to homes or social events, and even restricts offering them daily-wage work. A video of the meeting, in which a youth identified as Rahul is seen announcing the decision, has gone viral on social media, intensifying the controversy and sparking debate over individual rights and social freedom. Love Marriage Unacceptable, Can't Allow Girl to Marry by Choice After Investing Rs 20-30 Lakh on Her Education: Khap Leader Naresh Tikait.

Khap-Style Diktat Sparks Outrage as Ratlam Village Boycotts Families Over Inter-Caste Marriages

Defending the decision, local resident Mohanlal said that repeated instances of love marriages and children refusing to acknowledge their parents forced the village to take a collective stand. However, Dinesh Kumar, whose family is among those targeted, denied that it was a formal ostracism, arguing that parents’ emotional suffering should also be considered. Gujarat: 17 Families of Barber Community in Bhutavad Village Face Social Boycott After Youth Married Upper Caste Woman.

Authorities have taken cognisance of the viral video. Vivek Kumar confirmed that police have been instructed to investigate and act against those responsible for issuing the diktat. Meanwhile, Shalini Srivastava has directed the Jaora SDM office to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter.

