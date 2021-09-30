New Delhi, September 30: In order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 inside the school premises, school authorities have been asked to ensure that their teachers and other staff are vaccinated by October 15. Those who fail to comply with the order would not be allowed to attend the school, the Directorate of Education said in a statement.

"Ensure that all teachers and school staff who have not been vaccinated should be vaccinated by October 15, 2021. All such teachers and school staff who have not got themselves vaccinated by the said date should not be allowed to attend the school and their absence would be treated as on leave," the statement dated September 29, 2021, read.

This order came in the wake of the reopening of schools under the Directorate of Education in a phased manner, to ensure that the environment of the school remains safe with the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs). COVID-19 Vaccination in India: 69% of India's Adult Population Has Got at Least One Dose of Vaccine, 25% Both, Says Govt.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday decided that schools for classes nursery to 8 will remain closed in Delhi for the time being and any decision regarding the reopening will be taken post-festive season. The estimated date for the reopening of nursery to Class 8 classes is November 1.

Classes 9 to 12 started on September 1 with no compulsion on attendance. Following Covid-19 guidelines like maintaining social distancing and use of face masks and sanitiser is mandatory in the school premises.

Celebrations for Ramlila, Durga Puja and Dusshera have been allowed in the capital this year. Restrictions on the crowd, number of eateries, fairs and separate entry and exit points will be imposed. Compliance with COVID-19 guidelines is mandatory. Both Durga Puja and Dusshera festivities will take place in mid-October.

