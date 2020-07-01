Mumbai, July 1: Sensex opened 200 points higher in the green. The Sensex was 150 points up at 35,067 and Nifty was trading at 10,336 tracking positive cues from the global stock market. The rising coronavirus cases in the country is an area of great concern as the total cases cross 5.8 lakh cases on Wednesday.

Talking about the US markets, The S&P 500 finished at 3,100.29, up 1.5 per cent for the day and around 20 per cent for the quarter, the biggest gain since 1998. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.9 per cent to 25,812.88, while Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.9 per cent to 10,058.77, according to Reuters reports. India Reports 507 Deaths, 18,653 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Tally Crosses 5.8 Lakh Cases.

Hong Kong market closed for a public holiday. The Shanghai stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday as investors track developments in the spread of coronavirus around the world and at home after a fresh outbreak around Beijing.

