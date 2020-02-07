Delhi: Fire broke out at a warehouse in Bijwasan, early morning today. 14 fire tenders at the spot, no injuries so far. More details awaited. Delhi: Fire broke out at a warehouse in Bijwasan, early morning today. 14 fire tenders at the spot, no injuries so far. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/MJiUNk11vZ— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2020 Several fishes were found dead on Thursday in Nanjundapuram Check Dam in Coimbatore.

Mumbai, February 7: The monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.15 per cent and maintained accommodative stance. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said that excluding onions, food inflation would have been lower by 4.7 percentage points and headline inflation by 2.1 percentage points in December. RBI pegged the GDP growth for 2020-21 at 6 percent.

Delhi's Patiala House Court to hear today, the plea of Tihar Jail authorities seeking issuance of fresh death warrants against the convicts of 2012 Delhi gang-rape case. The Court had on Thursday directed the convicts to file their response by today on the plea by Tihar Jail authorities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kokrajhar in Assam today, to participate in an event to celebrate the signing of the Bodo Agreement. The death toll of coronavirus crossed 630 and the Chinese authorities have confirmed that the number of infected people climbs past 30,000.

