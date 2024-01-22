Mumbai, January 22: The crime branch of Pune Police booked the manager while dismantling a prostitution racket operating in a Thai spa centre in the Narhe area of Sinhagad Road in Pune on Sunday, January 21. The Social Security Cell of the Crime Branch rescued four young women while busting the sex racket.

According to a report published by the Free Press Journal, Nitin Girmal Kamble, the manager of the massage centre, was booked under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act of 1956. Kamble is a resident of Vetalbaba Chowk in Narhe. The Social Security Cell of the Crime Branch also saved four young women from the prostitution racket. Sex Racket Busted in Pune: Bangladeshi Girl Forced Into Prostitution by ‘Facebook Friend’, Rescued From Brothel in Budhwar Peth by Cops.

How Did Police Bust Sex Racket?

The police received information about a sex racket being run at the Royal 19 Thai Spa Massage Centre in Narhe. Acting on the complaint, the police formed a team and launched a probe. The police gathered further information and obtained evidence through a fake customer. Following this, the cops raided the spa centre and rescued the victims. The four young women have been placed in the observation centre. Police Constable Manisha Pukale of the Social Security Department filed the complaint at the Sinhagad Road Police Station.

In another incident, the Pune Police busted a high-profile prostitution business in the Viman Nagar area. Pune police have detained a Rajasthani actress and two models from Uzbekistan who were engaged in this Sex racket. According to the police, an online prostitution business was operational in the Viman Nagar area of Pune for the past several days. A Rajasthani actress and two Uzbek models were detained for their involvement in the sex racket. Sex Racket Busted by Maharashtra Police in Posh Hotels With Bhojpuri Actress-Model in Pune, Three Arrested.

However, the Pune Police is searching for the accused who is operating this prostitution business, and a case has been registered against the accused. Recently, the crime branch of the Pune Police rescued four young victims by uncovering the prostitution business running under the garb of a massage centre.

