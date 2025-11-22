New Delhi, November 22: Google Play Store serves as a one-stop destination for Android users to explore a wide mix of apps, games, movies, books, and other digital content. It helps users to discover apps with reviews, ratings, and Google’s safety checks that ensure secure downloads. Whether someone is looking for productivity tools, learning apps, or entertainment options, the platform covers almost every category.

The Play Store highlights popular downloads by showing apps that are trending. It helps users to spot which options are gaining popularity across various categories. Google Play groups apps into sections like Top Free, Top Paid, and Top Grossing. Last week, the Top free chart included ChatGPT, Story TV, Meesho, Kuku TV, and Google Gemini. This week, the list features ChatGPT, Story TV, Google Gemini, Kuku TV, and Meesho. Grok 4.1 Update: Elon Musk Announces xAI’s Latest Model Will Spend More Compute Time Thinking To Improve Accuracy.

ChatGPT

ChatGPT has quickly grown as one of the favourite AI tools for millions of users around the world. The Sam Altman–run OpenAI chatbot helps its users with many tasks, including writing, translations, and creating images. On the Google Play Store, it shows a 4.5-star rating, over 32.1 million reviews, and more than 500 million downloads. Many users depend on ChatGPT to organise information, translate text, analyse images to come up with creative ideas and handle everyday tasks.

Story TV

Story TV is a short-drama app for quick entertainment. It delivers one-minute episodes in 4K HD resolution. The platform has gained popularity among viewers who enjoy quick, bite-sized content. Story TV holds a 4.4-star rating, has over 45,400 reviews, and has crossed 10 million downloads.

Google Gemini

Google Gemini lets its users to interact through natural, conversational responses. It also offers image and video generation using Google’s advanced Nano-Banana model. Since it is linked with services like Gmail, YouTube, Maps, Calendar, and Photos, Gemini helps its users to manage daily tasks easily. On the Google Play Store, the app shows a 4.4-star rating, over 21.5 million reviews, and more than 500 million downloads.

Kuku TV

Kuku TV is created by the makers of Kuku FM. It is a video streaming app for smartphone users in India. Its growing reach is clear on the Google Play Store, where it shows a 4.3-star rating, more than 7,70,000 reviews, and over 100 million downloads. The platform offers high-quality HD videos in a vertical format, including short clips, full-length shows, and movies. Perplexity Adds Gemini 3 Pro and Kimi-K2 Thinking Models for Pro and Max Subscribers.

Meesho

Meesho has grown into one of the most widely used shopping apps, offering clothing and various products for men, women, and children across many categories. A key highlight is its reselling feature, which allows users to share products with friends or groups and earn money from each sale. The app holds a 4.4-star rating on the Play Store, with over 5.46 million reviews and more than 500 million downloads.

