New Delhi, November 29: Android users rely on the Google Play Store for apps, games, movies, books, and other digital services. Play Store offers a wide mix of categories, including learning, entertainment, daily productivity, and more. It displays ratings, feedback, and Google’s security filters to ensure safe downloads. The Play Store also shows apps in different categories, highlighting applications that are gaining popularity based on downloads.

The Google Play Store tracks trending apps and highlights them to help its users to find what’s attracting the most downloads. Popular apps are sorted into categories like Top Free, Top Paid, and Top Grossing. In the Top Free section, the chart remained quite close week over week. Last week, the leading apps included ChatGPT, Story TV, Meesho, Kuku TV, and Google Gemini. This week, the chart includes ChatGPT, Story TV, Google Gemini, Kuku TV, and Meesho. Black Friday Sale: Google Gemini 3 Can Help Users To Analyse Price History Charts To Find Black Friday Deals With Gift Suggestions.

ChatGPT (Photo Credits Google Play Store)

ChatGPT

ChatGPT is developed by Sam Altman-run OpenAI. It has grown into one of the most widely used AI chatbots across the world. Its popularity on the Google Play Store continues to rise, reflected by a 4.5-star rating, more than 32.6 million reviews, and over 500 million downloads. Many users depend on ChatGPT for everyday needs like organising information, translating text, analysing images, generating creative ideas, and assisting with routine tasks.

Story TV (Photo Credits Google Play Store)

Story TV

Story TV is a short-drama streaming platform that delivers quick entertainment through one-minute episodes. Each storyline comes in a sequence of short clips, making it suitable for users who prefer fast and engaging content rather than long viewing sessions. The app has gained popularity among viewers looking for bite-sized drama. On the Google Play Store, Story TV holds a 4.3-star rating with more than 47.9K reviews and over 10 million downloads.

Google Gemini (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Google Gemini

Google Gemini brings the company’s advanced AI model for users to brainstorm ideas, simplify complex topics, and prepare important tasks with ease. It integrates across services like Gmail, YouTube, Maps, Calendar, and Photos. Gemini AI on the Play Store comes with a 4.4-star rating, over 22.1 million reviews, and more than 500 million downloads. Gemini offers natural, conversational responses and can also generate images and videos using Google’s Nano-Banana model.

Kuku TV (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

Kuku TV

Kuku TV IS developed by the creators of Kuku FM. It is a video-streaming platform for smartphone users in India. The app has expanded its audience, reflected by its presence on the Google Play Store with a 4.4-star rating, more than 7,87,000 reviews, and over 100 million downloads. It delivers high-quality HD content in a vertical video format and offers a mix of short clips, full-length shows, and movies. Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025: Get Discounts on iPhone 16 Plus to Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G and OnePlus 15; Check Deals and Offers.

Meesho (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Meesho

Meesho has emerged as one of the most widely used online shopping apps. It offers clothing and everyday products for men, women, and children across multiple categories. It has a reselling option, where users can promote items to friends or social groups and earn a margin on every successful sale. Its popularity can be seen on the Google Play Store, where Meesho has a 4.4-star rating, more than 5.47 million reviews, and over 500 million downloads.

