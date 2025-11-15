New Delhi, November 15: Google Play Store remains a central hub for Android users, offering apps, games, movies, books, and other digital content in one place. The Android apps combine reviews, ratings, and built-in security checks to help users find safe and useful downloads. From productivity tools to education and entertainment options, the platform covers a wide range of app categories. The Play Store also highlights the top free apps list, showing which applications are trending based on popularity and download numbers.

Google Play Store highlights apps through categories like Top Free, Top Paid, and Top Grossing for users to quickly find what’s trending and discover new options based on their interests. In the Top Free Apps section, rankings shift every week. Last week, the list featured ChatGPT, Kuku TV, Story TV, Meesho, and JioHotstar. This week, ChatGPT, Story TV, Meesho, Kuku TV, and Google Gemini continue to lead the chart. Grok New Update: Elon Musk-Run xAI Rolls Out New Version With Bug Fixes and Grok Imagine Improvements; Check Details.

ChatGPT (Photo Credits Google Play Store)

ChatGPT

ChatGPT is created by Sam Altman-run OpenAI. It has become one of the most widely used AI chatbots globally. In the Play Store, it continues to grow in popularity with over 500 million downloads, 31.7 million reviews, and a 4.5-star rating. Users rely on ChatGPT for organising information, translations, image analysis, creative ideas, and everyday tasks. It can understand prompts and provide guidance on various topics to solve complex problems using advanced AI.

Story TV (Photo Credits Google Play Store)

Story TV

Story TV is a short-drama platform which offers quick entertainment with episodes that run for one minute. The app focuses on fast storylines presented in a continuous series of clips. Story TV has become a popular choice for users who want ot enjoy quick and engaging content. On the Play Store, it has a 4.3-star rating, 41,900 reviews, and over 10 million downloads.

Meesho Logo (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Meesho

Meesho has become one of widely used shopping apps, offering clothing and products for men, women, and children across multiple categories. One of its main features is the reselling option, where users can share products with friends or social groups and earn money from the sales. The app has built a strong user base on the Play Store, holding a 4.4-star rating, 5.44 million reviews, and more than 500 million downloads, showing how widely it is used.

Kuku TV (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

Kuku TV

Kuku TV is developed by the team behind Kuku FM, which brings a collection of premium HD shows, movies, and short videos for viewing on mobile devices. The app has gained strong traction on the Play Store with a 4.3-star rating, 7,54,000 reviews, and over 100 million downloads. Its focus on video quality and smartphone-friendly content has made it one of fast-growing entertainment platforms. Perplexity Comet Update: CEO Aravind Srinivas Announces Improvements in Comet Assistant for Transparency.

Google Gemini (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Google Gemini

Google Gemini gives users direct access to Google’s AI model from their smartphones. Gemini helps users to brainstorm ideas, break down complex topics, and prepare for important tasks. Users can share their screen or camera to discuss what’s in front of them with the help of options like Gemini Live. On the Play Store, Gemini comes with a 4.4-star rating, 21 million user reviews, and more than 500 million downloads. Gemini can also generate images and videos using Google’s Nano-Banana model and works with services like Gmail, YouTube, Maps, Calendar, and Photos.

