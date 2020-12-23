Mumbai, December 23: Accused Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case has filed an application before special CBI court in Mumbai, seeking exemption from wearing convict's uniform (green saree) in prison. The court has asked the Byculla Jail to file a reply on the application.

In her application, Mukerjea mentioned that jail authorities were asking her to wear the convict's uniform even though she is an under-trial accused. The next date of hearing on her application is January 5. Peter Mukerjea Granted Bail After Four Years in Sheena Bora Murder Case, Walks Out of Arthur Road Jail.

Indrani Mukherjea Files Application:

In her application, Mukerjea said that jail authorities were asking her to wear the convict's uniform even though she is an under-trial accused. Next date of hearing on her application is January 5. https://t.co/ukdXJSRlAu — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2020

Sheena Bora, Indrani's daughter from an earlier relationship, was allegedly strangled in a car and her body was disposed of in neighbouring Raigad district in April 2012. The murder came to light in 2015 and the Mumbai police arrested Indrani Mukerjea, her driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna. The CBI later took over the case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2020 09:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).