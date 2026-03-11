Los Angeles, March 11: Disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein has alleged that he was violently assaulted while serving his prison sentence. The 73-year-old disgraced former movie producer convicted of rape and sexual assault in cases brought in New York and Los Angeles, described the incident and his daily life in custody, reports ‘Female First UK’. He told ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ that he was “punched hard in the face” and left bleeding on the floor while incarcerated.

Weinstein is currently being held at Rikers Island while awaiting a retrial on charges relating to the alleged rape of an actress at a hotel in Manhattan. He described prison life as isolating and dangerous, saying he spends most of his time confined to his cell and has minimal interaction with other people while in custody. Harvey Weinstein Diagnosed With Chronic Cancer While Awaiting Trial on Sex Crime Charges, Movie Mogul To Receive Treatment Behind Bars.

He said, “One time while I was waiting to use the phone, I asked the guy in front of me if he was done. He got off and punched me hard in the face. I fell on the floor, bleeding everywhere. I was hurt really badly”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Weinstein added prison officers asked him to identify his attacker but he refused. He said, “The cops asked me who had done it, but I couldn't say. You can't be a rat. That's the law of the jungle”. Harvey Weinstein's Rape Case Retrial Scheduled for April 14.

Weinstein also described conditions inside the facility, renowned as America’s toughest jail, saying it was hostile and unsafe. He added he believes it is dangerous for him to mix with other inmates and that he spends long periods alone in his cell. Weinstein said, “It's too dangerous for me to be around anyone else. Other inmates get to go to the yard. But every time I'm out there, I feel like I'm under siege”.

He also said he feared dying while in prison custody, as he said, “It's incredible to have the life that I had and the things that I did for society and not have the leniency to deal with me in a kinder way”.

He added, “Whatever they think I did bad in my life, I didn't get the death penalty”. Harvey also said he had lost contact with members of his family. Weinstein said he had attempted to reach out to two of his daughters but had not received responses.

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