Bengaluru, January 27: The Karnataka government has announced a comprehensive ban on outside food for prison inmates across the state, citing security concerns and the need to curb the smuggling of contraband. Under the new directive issued by the Home Department, prisoners will no longer be permitted to receive home-cooked meals or private food parcels from family members during visits.

The decision comes following several reports of prohibited substances, including narcotics, mobile phone components, and tobacco, being hidden inside food containers brought by visitors. By centralising food provision through the official prison kitchens, the department aims to eliminate these security loopholes while ensuring that all inmates receive a uniform, nutritionally balanced diet as prescribed by the state prison manual. Karnataka Hate Speech Bill: Congress-Led Government Reduces Maximum Punishment From 10 to 7 Years; Minister G Parameshwara Says It Will Bring a Big Change.

Karnataka Prisons New Rules

For the first time regulations framed regarding providing food,bedding & clothes to the Under Trial & Civil prisoners. We are not allowing any cooked food from outside. Bangalore prison food is certified by FSSAI and is of good quality. Need to treat all UT prisoners equally pic.twitter.com/Cl7fvQrimr — alok kumar (@alokkumar6994) January 24, 2026

The new regulations extend beyond food, placing strict limits on other personal items. Families are now restricted from providing private bedding, mattresses, or excessive clothing. Inmates will be required to use state-issued blankets and mats, a move designed to simplify cell searches and prevent the hoarding of items that could be used to hide illicit materials.

Director General of Police (Prisons) Alok Kumar said on X that the regulations are issued under Section 30 of the Karnataka Prisons Act, 1963, and the decision has been taken considering concerns related to prison safety, security, staff shortage, overcrowding, administrative feasibility, and health issues. All prisoners are being provided adequate food, clothing, and bedding by the department in accordance with existing laws and prison manuals. Who Is Ramachandra Rao? All About Karnataka IPS Officer As Viral Video Shows Him 'Kissing' Women in His Office.

Exceptions and Essential Items

While the ban on food is near-total, the department has outlined specific "essential items" that families can still provide, subject to rigorous scanning. These include:

Medical Supplies: Life-saving medicines are permitted only with a valid prescription from the prison's medical officer.

Specific Hygiene Products: Items like soap or toothpaste may be allowed if the prison canteen is out of stock.

Educational Materials: Books and stationery remain permitted to encourage rehabilitation and literacy.

The move has drawn mixed reactions from human rights advocates and families of inmates. While many acknowledge the need for tighter security, concerns have been raised regarding the sudden transition for inmates who rely on home-cooked meals for cultural or health reasons. Critics argue that unless the quality of prison-cooked food is strictly monitored, the ban could lead to discontent among the prison population.

