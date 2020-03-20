Peter Mukerjea Granted Bail After Four Years in Sheena Bora Murder Case, Walks Out of Arthur Road Jail

Former media baron Peter Mukerjea | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, March 20: Former media baron Peter Mukerjea, lodged in jail since the last four years in Sheena Bora murder case, was released on bail on Friday. Peter walked out of Mumbai's Arthur Road jail today, as the four-week stay put on the bail by Bombay High Court ended. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which was expected to challenge his release, did not file an appeal against the bail in the Supreme Court.

Peter, the ex-husband of prime accused Indrani Mukerjea, is charged of aiding the latter in murdering her daughter Sheena Bora. The CBI probe claimed that Bora - daughter of Indrani from her erstwhile husband - was murdered by her on April 24, 2012. The body was disposed with the aid of Peter and their driver Shyamvar Rai.

During their stay in jail, Peter and Indrani developed differences, leading to their divorce. Peter accused her of misleading him about Bora's whereabouts, claiming that he was not aware of Indrani's actions. In his bail plea, the defence counsel had argued that the prosecution has not been able to prove beyond doubt - despite keeping Peter in jail for four years - that he was involved in the murder.

The CBI case was built on the "confessions" made by Rai, the driver of Indrani and Peter who allegedly aided them in disposing off Bora's body. Rai had turned into a government approver in 2015 -- shortly after the investigations began.

The case drew national media attention as the Mukerjeas were once the promoters of INX Media. They were also linked to the money laundering and corruption cases, in which the CBI has also brought under radar former Union Minister and Congress veteran P Chidambaram.