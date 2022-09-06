Mumbai, September 6: A wedding of a former judge has become a highlight of discussion in Bihar and Jharkhand lately. According to reports, Shiv Pal Singh (59), a former special CBI judge married a lawyer, who is nine years younger than him. The lawyer is also a popular Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

As per reports, Shiv Pal Singh is the former special CBI judge who convicted former Bihar CM and RJD chief Lalu Prasad in two fodder scam cases. Singh tied the knot with Nutan Tiwari (50), a practising advocate at Godda district court. Tiwari is also a well-known face as a BJP leader in the region. Russian Man Marries Ukrainian Woman in Himachal Pradesh, Urge Two Countries To ‘Make Love, Not War’ (See Pics).

Speaking to the Times of India, lawyers and people close to Tiwari's family said, "Judge Singh became a widower in 2006 and he has a son and a daughter. Nutan lost her husband in a road mishap a few years back. She has a daughter. Both decided to marry after their children and families gave consent for the wedding."

For the last three years, Singh is working as the additional district and session judge-1 at the Godda district court. Reports also suggest that Singh and Tiwari tied the knot recently at the Basukinath temple in Dumka district. If reports are to be believed, Singh has been appreciated by many for having an inter-caste marriage with a widowed lawyer.

As per officials' records, Singh is most likely to retire from Jharkhand judicial service on March 31, 2023, after he completes 60 years of age. Back then, Singh, who was posted as a special CBI judge at Ranchi district court, convicted Lalu Prasad in two cases of the fodder scam. In one of the cases, Lalu Prasad was awarded 14 years of imprisonment. Narendra Modi Govt Decides to Rename Rajpath and Central Vista in Delhi as 'Kartavyapath', Say Sources.

In March 2018, Singh awarded Lalu Prasad 14 years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs Rs 60 lakh over his connection with the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from the Dumka treasury. This was the fourth case of the fodder scam in which the RJD chief was awarded punishment.

