Shivamogga, August 3: Congress leader R. Prasanna Kumar tested positive for coronavirus after returning from Bengaluru. He had attended a party program at Bengaluru on July 27. He said, "I don't have symptoms. Those who came in contact with me should get tested." He informed that he is currently in-home quarantine, following the advice of the doctors.

Earlier in the day, former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram's son -- Karti Chidambaram announced that he tested positive for coronavirus. The Lok Sabha from Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu mentioned he has opted for home quarantine as his symptoms are mild. Karti also appealed to all the people who were recently in contact with him to follow the necessary medical protocol. Karti Chidambaram Tests COVID-19 Positive, P Chidambaram's Son Places Himself Under Home Quarantine.

Congress Leader R Prasanna Kumar Tests Positive For COVID-19:

Shivamogga: Congress leader R. Prasanna Kumar tests positive for #COVID19 after returning from Bengaluru. He had attended a party program at Bengaluru on July 27. He says, "I don't have symptoms. Those who came in contact with me should get tested." #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/y2ZlvHZI6F — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday informed that he positive for coronavirus. The Karnataka CM took to Twitter to inform about his health condition. He also asked people who had come in close contact with him to go into self-quarantine. Earlier in the day, it was also reported that CM's daughter Padmavathi has tested positive, while his son, Vijayendra, has tested negative. In addition to this, six staff members working in the office of the Karnataka Chief Minister have also tested positive for coronavirus

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2020 03:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).