Mumbai, May 30: The alleged murder of Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala has created shockwaves across the country. On Sunday evening, Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district. Later, Canada-based gangster Goldi Brar, an associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for the alleged murder of the late Punjabi singer.

And now, according to several reports, Brar's next target could be Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh. According to sources, Aulakh is suspected to be on the hitlist of gangster Goldy Brar. If reports are to be believed, Aulakh received threats from the Davinder Bambiha gang in April. Post which, he had asked the newly elected AAP government and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to increase his security cover. Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Who Is Goldy Brar? Did Lawrence Bishnoi Kill Punjabi Singer to Avenge Close Friend Vicky Middukhera?.

After learning about Aulakh receiving threats, his fans have expressed worry. In a threatening post on Facebook, the Davinder Bambiha gang has accused the Punjabi singer of his alleged association with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Sources also said that Aulakh is under the scanner of Punjab police in connection with the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala.

The police are also planning to question Aulakh in the late Punjabi singer's murder case as the cops are trying to explore various links between the gangsters involved and their cohorts. Reacting to Moose Wala's death, Aulakh took to Instagram and said, "A mother lost her son."

Mankirt Aulakh is a Punjabi singer known for songs such as Badnaam, 2 Raflaan, 8 Raflaan, Jatti Di Clip among others. Meanwhile, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said that the government will leave no stone unturned to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice.

