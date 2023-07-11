Bhubaneswar, July 11: Panic gripped passengers of Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express after detecting smoke in the train near Brahmapur railway station.

As soon as the train stopped mid-way, the passengers immediately deboarded the train. The train stopped there for nearly 30 minutes and resumed service following minor repair of the wagons, sources said. Smoke Detected in Train in Odisha Video: Smoke Seen in Coach of Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express Near Brahmapur Station After Sack Gets Stuck in Wheel, Passengers Jump to Safety.

Watch Video: Smoke in Vivek Express

#WATCH | Smoke witnessed in one of the coaches of Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express near Odisha’s Brahmapur Station due to brake binding as a sack got stuck in the wheel of a coach "The smoke was not due to any mishap but brake binding as a sack had got stuck in a wheel of a… pic.twitter.com/MUSoIoS1lp — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023

The smoke was detected in the S-10 coach of the express due to brake binding as a sack got stuck in the wheel of a coach. The sack has been removed and the train started rolling after a halt for 15-30 minutes, a railway official said. Assam: Train Hits Goods-Carrying Vehicle at Unauthorised Rail Crossing in Golaghat District, No Casualty Reported.

The train reached at Brahmapur station at 1.55 p.m. and from Brahmapur RPF escort accompanied the train for observation, the official informed.

