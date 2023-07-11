Smoke was witnessed in one of the coaches of Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express near Odisha’s Brahmapur Station due to brake binding as a sack got stuck in the wheel of a coach. Railway Officer Basanta Kumar Satpathy told ANI that smoke was not due to any mishap but brake binding as a sack had got stuck in a wheel of a coach. “We have removed the sack from the wheel and also used a fire extinguisher. The train halted for around 15-30 minutes. A thorough check will be carried out at Brahmapur station”, he added. Sikandrabad-Agartala Express Train’s Passengers Deboard After Detecting Smoke in AC Coach at Berhampur Railway Station in Odisha.

Smoke Detected in Train in Odisha Video

