New Delhi, December 2: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday suggested replacing the original version of the National Anthem "Jana Gana Mana" written by Rabindranath Tagore with the version adopted by the Indian National Army (INA) in 1949. Subramanian Swamy shared a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his Twitter handle.

In the letter, Swamy said that words used in the National Anthem composed by Rabindra Nath Tagore raise "unnecessary doubts" about to whom the poem is addressed. He further said that the Tagore's national anthem is "inappropriate" for the country after 1947 as it mentioned word "Sindh". Jana Gana Mana Was Sung For The First Time on December 27, 1911; Know More About The National Anthem of India.

Subramanian Swamy's Letter to PM Narendra Modi:

My letter to PM Modi on Jana Gana Mana pic.twitter.com/qc1KnLDb2g — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) December 1, 2020

In his letter to PM, the BJP MP wrote, "It is also demand of an overwhelming majority of the youths of India that some of the words in the National Anthem' Jana Gana Mana' be replaced by the words in the 'Jana Gana Mana' composed and sung by the Indian National Army (INA), on the occasion of the Declaration of India's independence on October 21, 1943, after Subhash Chandra Bose led capture of Imphal, Manipur." Subramanian Swamy Hits Out at BJP IT Cell For Making Personal Attacks on Him, Targets Amit Malviya.

In one his tweet, Swamy said, "The Subhash Bose modified Jana Gana Mana national anthem must replace the Original Tagore version adopted in 1949. The INA adopted version is more patriotic and accurate. In the Constituent Assembly while concluding Rajendra Prasad announced that its verses can be amended."

Tweet by Subramanian Swamy:

The Subhash Bose modified Jana Gana Mana national anthem must replace the Original Tagore version adopted in 1949.The INA adopted version is more patriotic and accurate. In the Constituent Assembly while concluding Rajendra Prasad announced that its verses can be amended — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) November 30, 2020

Jana Gana Mana, the national anthem of India, was first sung on this day i.e. December 27 in 1911. The anthem was originally composed as 'Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata' in Bengali by poet Rabindranath Tagore. The Hindi version of the national anthem was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India as the National Anthem on January 24, 1950.

