Supreme Court Says It Can’t Stop Migrant Workers From Walking on Roads, Dismisses Plea Seeking Free Transportation for Migrants Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

New Delhi, May 15: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking free transportation for migrants amid COVID-19 lockdown and said it is impossible for the top Court to monitor or stop migrants across the country walking on the roads. The apex court said it is for the government to take necessary action in this regard. The Court was hearing an application citing the tragic incident at Aurangabad where 16 migrant workers were mowed down by a goods train.

"How can we stop it?," the bench observed, adding that states should take necessary action on these issues. The bench observed that it is impossible for the court to monitor who is walking and who is not walking. According to Bar and Bench, an application sighting the plight of migrant workers was filed before the Supreme Court by Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava in a PIL on May 8. The PIL had earlier been disposed of. Supreme Court Puts On Hold MHA Circular on Full Payment of Wages During Lockdown.

The bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao refused to entertain an application seeking a direction to the Centre to ask all District Magistrates to identify stranded migrant workers and provide shelter, food to them before ensuring their free transportation to native places in view of the recent incident at Aurangabad. No Pay Cut for Central Govt Contract Workers During Lockdown: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

According to a report by PTI, the bench, which also comprised Justices S K Kaul and B R Gavai, asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta whether there was any way to stop these migrants workers from walking on the roads. To this, Mehta said states are providing inter-state transport to the migrant workers but if the people start walking on foot instead of waiting for transportation, then nothing can be done.