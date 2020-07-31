Patna, July 31: Sushil Kumar Modi, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, on Friday accused the Mumbai Police for not cooperating with the Bihar Police in its probe related to the alleged suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Taking to Twitter, Modi said the Mumbai Police is putting obstruction in the way of a fair investigation that is being done by the Bihar police in this case. "Mumbai police is putting obstruction in the way of a fair investigation by Bihar police in Sushant death case. BJP feels that CBI should take over this case", the tweet read.

On July 29, Sushant's father KK Singh had filed an FIR in the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna accusing six people, including actress Rhea Chakraborty, for abetment to suicide. In his complaint, Sushant's father said, "While my son was doing extremely well in Bollywood till May 2019, a girl named Rhea Chakraborty and her family members and others got in touch with him so that she could use his contacts to make a career in the film industry." Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Subramanian Swamy Questions Why Mumbai Police Hasn't Filed Any FIR Yet and Why The Actor's Post-Mortem Report Is Labelled Provisional (View Tweet).

Here's the tweet by Sushil Kumar Modi:

Mumbai police is putting obstruction in way of fair investigation by Bihar police in Sushant death case.Bihar police is doing its best but Mumbai police is not co operating .Bjp feel that CBI shud take over this case. — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) July 31, 2020

"Rhea Chakraborty and five other persons have been charged under Sections 340, 341, 380, 406, 420 and 306 of IPC after Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed an FIR against them. Further investigation is going on in the case," Sanjay Kumar, IG, Patna Central Zone said.

When asked about demanding CBI inquiry in the death case, Maharashtra Minister Jayant Patil on Friday said that Mumbai police are investigating the matter. "Police will investigate on basis of evidence, we expect that the probe will be completed as soon as possible & police will reach to a conclusion", he said.

In Maharashtra, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday demanded a probe by the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation into the alleged suicide of the late Bollywood actor. Rajput had allegedly committed suicide on June 14 in his flat in Bandra. Mumbai Police are already investigating the case and several people have been already been interrogated.

