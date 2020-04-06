Suspected Coronavirus Patient Dies After Falling From Sixth Floor While Trying to Escape from Haryana Government Hospital

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image| (Photo Credits: IANS)

Chandigarh, April 6: A 55-year-old suspected COVID-19 patient died on Monday after falling from the sixth floor of a government hospital in Karnal town in Haryana as he tried to escape by tying bedsheets together to make a rope.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said the patient, Shiv Charan, belonging to Panipat was kept in an isolation ward of Kalpana Chawla Medical College. He was hospitalized on April 1 with multiple ailments.