New Delhi, March 7: On the occasion of Jan Aushadhi Diwas 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his wishes to all those associated with the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) and to the beneficiaries of the scheme, highlighting its role in making quality medicines accessible and affordable to citizens across the country. Taking to social media platform X, the Prime Minister said that the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring affordable healthcare for every Indian.

“On Jan Aushadhi Diwas 2026, my best wishes to all those who have been positively impacted by the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana. This initiative reflects our commitment to ensuring that every citizen has access to quality medicines at affordable prices. Through Jan Aushadhi Kendras, countless families are saving on healthcare expenses and receiving proper treatment,” PM Modi said. The Prime Minister also shared a post by 'MyGovIndia' highlighting the achievements and impact of the Jan Aushadhi initiative over the years. World Wildlife Day 2026: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings, Reaffirms Government’s Commitment to Wildlife Conservation.

The post stated that quality medicines should be both affordable and accessible, especially for people suffering from long-term illnesses. “A long-term illness should never be a financial sentence for a family. Guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana is transforming healthcare by making quality medicines for chronic conditions both affordable and accessible,” the post read. It further noted that the initiative aims to build a future where healthcare and dignity are not privileges but guaranteed rights for all citizens.

According to the data shared in the post, Jan Aushadhi Kendras offer quality medicines at prices that are 50 to 80 per cent lower than branded alternatives, significantly reducing healthcare expenses for families across India. The initiative has helped people across the country save more than Rs 40,000 crore by purchasing medicines from Jan Aushadhi Kendras. On average, around 15 lakh customers buy medicines daily from these centres, making them a preferred healthcare option for millions.

The network of Jan Aushadhi Kendras has expanded rapidly over the years. The number of stores has increased 224 times in the last 12 years, growing from just 80 centres in 2014 to nearly 18,000 in 2026, thereby improving access to affordable medicines nationwide. Sales at Jan Aushadhi Kendras have also witnessed a significant rise, increasing nearly 270 times — from Rs 7.29 crore in 2014–15 to over Rs 2,000 crore by February 2025, reflecting growing public trust in the scheme. The centres currently provide a wide range of healthcare products, offering more than 2,110 medicines and 315 surgical items across 29 therapeutic categories, making them a one-stop destination for essential medical supplies. PM Narendra Modi Is the Most Subscribed World Leader on YouTube; Where Donald Trump, Giorgia Meloni and Emmanuel Macron Stand on the List.

The initiative has also contributed to improving menstrual hygiene awareness and accessibility. According to the post, more than 100 crore sanitary pads have been sold through Jan Aushadhi Kendras, where sanitary pads are available at just Rs 1 per pad. Women entrepreneurs have also played a significant role in the scheme’s expansion. Nearly 60 per cent of the new Jan Aushadhi stores opened in the last three financial years have been run by women, the post added.

