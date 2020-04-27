Tablighi Jamaat Chief Maulana Saad Kandhalvi is 'Not an Absconder', Says Lawyer After He Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Maulana Saad | (Photo Credits: Youtube/screengrab)

New Delhi, April 27: Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, chief of Tablighi Jamaat tested negative for coronavirus, his lawyer Fuzail Ayubi informed on Sunday. Further speaking to ANI, he said, "Maulana Saad is not an absconder, nor has he been asked by Delhi Police to appear. We've not received any summons copy. We have received three notices till now and have responded to all of them."

Saad's lawyer also spoke about how People of Markaz and Tablighi Jamaat are fully co-operating with Delhi Police. He said, "Delhi Police has recently searched Maulana Saad's office in Markaz & offices and residences of other accused." Tablighi Jamaat Members Who Recovered From Coronavirus Must Donate Plasma For Treatment, Says Maulana Saad After Nizamuddin Markaz Fiasco.

Here's what lawyer Fuzail Ayubi said:

Maulana Saad (Tablighi Jamaat chief) tested negative for COVID-19. He is not an absconder, nor has he been asked by Delhi Police to appear. We've not received any summon copy. We have received 3 notices till now&have responded to all 3: Fuzail Ayubi, Maulana Saad's lawyer to ANI — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

According to the counsel, Saad was asked by the Crime Branch to get tested for the virus which he did in a private lab. Delhi Police had filed an FIR against Saad and six others on March 31 for violating the law of Epidemic disease and illegally gathering thousands for the congregation. About 2400 devouts were evacuated from Nizamuddin Banglewali Markaz Masjid building in March.

Last week in an exclusive interview with IANS, Maulana Saad asked his followers to donate their plasma for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. He appealed to his followers saying, "My friends from Tablighi Jamaat, who have been successfully treated by doctors and have now tested negative, come forward and donate your plasma so that other patients, of any caste or religion, who are still fighting this disease, may benefit from us."