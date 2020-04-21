Tablighi Jamaat Members Who Recovered From Coronavirus Must Donate Plasma For Treatment, Says Maulana Saad After Nizamuddin Markaz Fiasco

Maulana Saad | (Photo Credits: Youtube/screengrab)

New Delhi, April 21: Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, the chief of Nizamuddin Markaz, has asked his followers to donate their plasma for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Saad said, "I am informed that in some cases, if cured Covid-19 patients donate their plasma for the treatment of other patients, the same shall be very helpful in the latter's early recovery." Tablighi Jamaat Chief Maulana Saad Kandhalvi Booked for Money Laundering by Enforcement Directorate.

He appealed to his followers, saying, "My friends from Tablighi Jamaat, who have been successfully treated by doctors and have now tested negative, come forward and donate your plasma so that other patients, of any caste or religion, who are still fighting this disease, may benefit from us."

However, he said that health experts would be best suited to assess the viability of this procedure. Maulana Saad said the only message which is ever propounded by the Markaz Nizamuddin is of love, peace and brotherhood, as "we are all the children of Adam". Uttar Pradesh: 17 Tablighi Jamaat Attendees Test Positive For Coronavirus in Moradabad.

When asked about talks doing the rounds that Tablighi Jamaatis were responsible for the spread of the virus following the religious congregation of the sect held at Delhi's Nizamuddin area last month, Maulana Saad said: "I am not sure whether this can be called a conspiracy. There has been more than one instance in the past where a person has been put to trial and proclaimed guilty by the media, only to be exonerated later by the courts after appreciating the correct and relevant facts."

The Markaz chief said that they believed in the judicial system of the country and the truth shall prevail.