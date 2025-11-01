Chennai, November 1: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast generally dry weather over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal for the next two days, with light rainfall expected at one or two places in the state. According to the weather bulletin, changes in the intensity of easterly winds are influencing the weather pattern across the southern peninsula. "Due to a variation in wind speed and direction, Tamil Nadu and its adjoining Union Territories are likely to experience predominantly dry conditions. However, isolated light rainfall may occur at one or two locations," the Met Centre said.

Meanwhile, the Andaman Sea is witnessing increased wind activity. Meteorologists have predicted squally winds blowing at speeds of 35 to 45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph at times. "Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea due to the possibility of rough weather conditions," the forecast cautioned. Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: Meteorological Department Predicts Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms in State Over Next 4 Days.

Similar wind conditions are expected along the Gujarat and north Konkan coasts, and over adjoining parts of the east-central and northeast Arabian Sea, where squally winds reaching 35–45 kmph may prevail. The sea conditions are likely to be rough in these regions.

In Chennai, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy throughout the day. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may hover near 26 degrees Celsius. The humidity levels could remain moderate to high, typical for this time of year, meteorologists said. Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Heavy Rains Across State As Northeast Monsoon Deepens, Low Pressure to Form Over Bay of Bengal.

Despite the presence of moisture in the lower atmosphere, there are no indications of widespread or heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu during the coming week. The subdued rainfall trend follows the recent weakening of the low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.

The weather office has also urged fishermen operating along the Andaman coast, North Konkan coast, and the central and northeastern Arabian Sea to stay ashore until further notice, as sea conditions may deteriorate further due to strong gusts.

With the northeast monsoon yet to gain full strength, the RMC said it continues to monitor developments in the Bay of Bengal closely for signs of new low-pressure formations that could bring widespread rains later in November.

