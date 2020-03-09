Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal Issues Notices to 11 AIADMK MLAs For Defying Party Whip

Tamil Nadu Assembly. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Chennai, March 9: Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P.Dhanapal has issued a notice to 11 members of the ruling AIADMK for defying the party whip, one of the law makers said on Monday.

"A notice has been issued and time for the reply has been given till middle of this month," the law makers, speaking on condition of anonymity, told IANS.

The 11 law makers of AIADMK belonging to the O. Panneerselvam camp had voted against Chief Miniser K. Palaniswami's government when it sought a confidence vote in 2017.

Later, the group rejoined the party.

Opposition DMK had gone up to Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Speaker to take action against the 11 'rebel' AIADMK law makers, contending that by voting against the government, the 11 legislators had went against the party whip and have to be disqualified.

The apex court recently said it cannot give any direction to the Speaker and closed the case. The state government had told the apex court that the Speaker has initiated action on the matter.