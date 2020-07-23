New Delhi, July 23: The COVID-19 tally in India crossed the 12 lakh-mark on Thursday with the highest single-day spike of 45,720 new cases and 1,129 deaths in the past 24 hours. With the highest spike, the total coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 12,38,635 while the death toll due to the pandemic has mounted to 29,861. Of the total cases, 4,26,167 are active cases while 7,82,606 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll mounted to 29,861 while one person has migrated to another country, the data released by the Health Ministry stated. Effects of COVID-19 Will Continue to Surface Over the Next Decade, Says Market Research Firm Forrester.

Maharashtra, which is the worst-affected state by the pandemic, reported the highest single-day spike of 10,576 COVID-19 cases till Wednesday, taking the tally of infections to 3,37,607. The death toll in the state shot up by 280 to 12,556, the state Health department said. In Mumbai, the COVID-19 tally rose to 1,04,572 with 1,310 new cases while the death toll rose by 58 to 5,872, the BMC said.

Here's the tweet:

India's #COVID19 case tally crosses 12 lakh mark with highest single-day spike of 45,720 new cases & 1,129 deaths in the last 24 hrs Total #COVID19 positive cases stand at 12,38,635 incl 4,26,167 active cases, 7,82,606 cured/discharged/migrated & 29,861deaths: Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/PsNwAozRT0 — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2020

Tamil Nadu, which is the second worst-affected state, saw a record 5,859 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, pushing the total tally of infected persons in the state to 1,86,492. The total number COVID-19 deaths in the state went up to 3,144 after 444 new fatalities on Wednesday. Meanwhile, West Bengal reported the highest single-day spike of 39 COVID-19 deaths and a record 2,291 fresh cases taking the infection tally to 49,321, the state health department said.

India continues to be the third worst-hit country after the US and Brazil. The total number of coronavirus cases across the world surpassed the 15.1 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 621,800, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2020 09:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).