New Delhi, July 23: India reported highest ever single-day recoveries from coronavirus (COVID-19) for the second consecutive day on Thursday with as many as 29,577 patients cured within 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. So far, 7,53,050 patients have recovered from COVID-19, which is almost twice the number of active patients at 4,11,133. The recovery rate has improved to 63.18 percent. Increased Risks for COVID-19 Patients Who Smoke, Vape: Study.

The number of recoveries among COVID-19 patients has exceeded active cases by close to 3.56 lakh. "Higher number of patients getting cured and discharged has contributed to increasing gap between recovered and total active cases. It is pegged at 3,56,439 today," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Ir credited "sustained efforts" by the Center and states for constantly increasing number of recoveries.

While the number of recoveries is rising, India is witnessing highest ever single-day spike in fresh COVID-19 cases almost every day. The country on Thursday recorded the highest single-day spike of 45,720 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 12,38,635. With 1,129 fresh deaths, the overall toll reached 29,861. Being the third-worst hit country, India is now adding a lakh cases every three days.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state, with 3,37,607 cases and 12,556 fatalities, followed by Tamil Nadu with total 1,86,492 cases, and 3,144 deaths. With 1,227 new coronavirus cases and 23 deaths in the last 24 hours, the national capital now has a total tally of 1,26,323 cases and 3,719 deaths. Karnataka, the new hotspot state, crossed 75,000 cases.

Gujarat has 51,399 cases, Uttar Pradesh (55,588), Rajasthan (32,334), Madhya Pradesh (24,842), West Bengal (49,321), Haryana (28,186), Andhra Pradesh (64,713), Telangana (49,259), Assam (26,772), Jammu and Kashmir (15,711), Kerala (15,032), Odisha (19,835) and Bihar (30,369).

