Coimbatore, March 23: Matrimonial sites have become a hub for cheating, duping both men and women. However, women are frequently targeted by men. A similar case came to notice in Tamil Nadu's Singanallur.

A 26-year-old woman was approached by a man who introduced himself as an NRI living in the United States of America. He said his name was Dr Zafar Ibrahim working in the US as a professional doctor.

According to a report published in the Times of India, the police have informed that Ibrahim duped the girl of Rs 19.5 lakhs. Last year, on November 23, Ibrahim informed the girl that he is coming to India only to meet her before marriage. He had called her and informed after reaching Delhi. Also, he asked her to lend him Rs 19.5 lakhs as he had to pay taxes on customs because he was carrying $6,80,000 cash. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Fraudsters Dupe Woman of Rs 11 Lakh on Pretext of Providing ‘Youtube Likes’ Job, Five Arrested.

She immediately transferred the amount to his account. Later, when she tried to contact him, he was not reachable. She was cheated in the month of November last year and came to the police on Tuesday (March 21). Delhi: Three Cheat Over 50 People on Pretext of Providing Airline Tickets at 25-50% Discount, Arrested.

Nevertheless, the police have registered an FIR and imposed several charges on him, including -- Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, among other IT Act 2008 sections.

