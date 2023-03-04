Mumbai, March 4: Five directors of six non-existent tech companies have been arrested for cheating a 29-year-old woman by promising a job of liking YouTube videos and later asking her to join their business group for fetching good returns. The accused have been identified as Bindusar Shelar, 40, Mahesh Raut, 24, Yogesh Khaule, 28, all from Pune, and two from Amravati Akhsay Khadse, 27 and Amit Tawar, 28.

TOI reported that the accused created her virtual wallet which showed she was earning money and later sent her a fake letter from Mumbai police, saying her account was blocked. They took money from her to get her account cleared. They cheated her of Rs 11. 4 lakh in two weeks. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Private Bank VP Duped of Rs 4 Lakh After Fraudster Impersonates His Boss in WhatsApp Scam To Send Gift Vouchers.

Probe by police revealed that the woman had uploaded her bio-data on two job portals. She received a WhatsApp message from a person asking if she was interested in the job of liking YouTube videos, taking its screenshot and sending it to the same WhatsApp number. The accused sent her a video link which she liked and followed the instructions. The accused deposited Rs 750 in her account. The accused later made her join a telegram account.

The accused allegedly created a virtual wallet of the victim where she could check her profits. Upon checking, she found Rs 3 lakh was already in it. She was later lured into investing into their ‘business package’ and was asked to pay different fees. They sent her a fake letter of Mumbai police saying her wallet was frozen and that she will have to send money to get it cleared. Mumbai: Woman Duped of 61,000 After Filling Loan Form on Instagram, Complaint Lodged.

It was only when she lost Rs 11. 43 lakh that the complainant wanted to withdraw her investment and profit. However, the accused locked the wallet after which she lodged an FIR.

Cops began probe and based on their bank account details, the five accused have been arrested.

