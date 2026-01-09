NFL Playoffs 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and Telecast in India: The NFL postseason officially begins this weekend, on 10 January 2026, as the league enters its high-stakes knockout phase. Following the conclusion of an intense 18-week regular season, the journey to Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara is now underway. The postseason culminates at Levi’s Stadium in California. Defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, enter as significant favourites as they attempt an unprecedented "three-peat" of Super Bowl titles. NFL Black Monday 2026: Check Latest Updates On Hot Seat and Coaches Fired.

This year's 'Wild Card Weekend' round features six high-stakes matchups across three days, headlined by a historic NFC North rivalry between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers.

Where to Watch NFL Playoffs 2025-26

In India

Live Telecast: The Star Sports Network are the official television partner for the NFL Playoffs 2025-26 in India. NFL Playoffs matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports Select 1 and Select 2 TV channels.

Live Streaming: Digital streaming for the NFL Playoffs 2025-26 might be available on the JioHotstar mobile app and website in India. DAZN will host the NFL Game Pass International, the international version available in India provides access to every single postseason game, including the Super Bowl, with the original US broadcast commentary.

Global Partners

In the UK and Ireland, fans have several ways to access the postseason. Sky Sports, Virgin Media Television, and Channel 5 will provide comprehensive coverage

The most comprehensive way to watch the playoffs from anywhere outside the US and China is through DAZN, the global home of the NFL Game Pass.

Looking Ahead: The Road to Super Bowl LX

The playoffs follow a single-elimination format across four rounds:

Wild Card Weekend: 10–12 January Divisional Round: 17–18 January Conference Championships: 25 January Super Bowl LX: 8 February (9 February IST)

