Chennai, December 11: With Cyclone Mandous making landfall on Friday night, the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department has allowed fishermen from Karaikal to venture out into the seas.

It had directed the fishermen not to enter the sea after the Weather Department announced Cyclone Mandous and subsequent rains. Cyclone Mandous: Incessant Rains Damage Crops, Hit Normal Life in Several Parts of Andhra Pradesh.

After the directive, fishermen from 11 villages including Karaikalmedu, Pattinacherry, Kilinjalmedu, and Karaikkal had not gone into the sea since December 5. After the department cleared fishing activities, around 10,000 fishermen ventured into the seas in 300 boats. Cyclone Mandous Effect: Five Dead, Around 10,000 Find Refuge in Shelter Homes As Heavy Rain Lashes Tamil Nadu; Over 300 Houses Destroyed.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has in a statement on Sunday said that the Cyclone Mandous have weakened into a low-pressure area over north interior Tamil Nadu and its neighbourhood.

