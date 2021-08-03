Tuticorin, August 3: In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old man allegedly murdered his friend over a love triangle in Tuticorin district of Tamil Nadu. The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old P Madankumar. He went missing from his home on July 29. Madankumar’s body with the head severed was found at the Manthithoopu area of the district on the morning of July 30. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Kills Younger Sister for 'Overusing' Mobile Phone in Thoothukudi, Arrested.

The deceased was a resident of the Stalin colony in Kovilpatti and was a painter by profession. The police sent the body for postmortem at the Kovilpatti government hospital. An investigation was launched into the matter, and a special team was formed to nab the accused. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Kills Younger Brother in Saramedu Over Fight With Mother.

During the investigation, cops zeroed in on the teenager. During the investigation, the police found that Madankumar and the accused were friends and worked together as painters. According to a report published in The Times of India, they liked the same 16-year-old girl, who was an eighth-class dropout. The accused considered the victim as a threat to his love and did not like him coming close to his crush. However, the girl was texting both the boys. She was reportedly closer to Madankumar. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Woman Burns Husband to Death in Valasupalayam to Claim Insurance Money.

“The teenager considered Madankumar a threat to his love and decided to murder him. The boy had set a trap to murder Madankumar before inviting him for a drink on July 29. He hid a machete in bushes at Manthithoopu,” reported the media house quoting superintendent of police S Jayakumar as saying.

Madankumar arrived at the spot with the accused on separate bikes. The juvenile waited for Madankumar o get drunk and then attacked him with the machete and beheaded him. The police also recovered the murder weapon from a nearby pond. The accused was sent to a juvenile home.

